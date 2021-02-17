Advertisement

Michigan utility crews to help restore power in other states

Consumers Energy crews are set to leave Michigan today to help restore power in North Carolina.
(Kim Rafferty)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (AP) - (2/17/21) - Utility crews from Michigan will help their counterparts in North Carolina restore power to thousands of homes and businesses following a series of severe winter storms that swept across the nation’s midsection and parts of the South.

Michigan-based Consumers Energy says nearly 50 workers were scheduled leave Wednesday for Newton, North Carolina. The utility also says crews may be asked to perform additional restoration work in neighboring states because of the widespread damage and additional severe weather expected.

Blasts of snow and deep cold have overwhelmed power grids, leaving millions of people in the United States without electricity.

