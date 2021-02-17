Missing Flint Township man found dead, three people arrested

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police found the body of a Flint Township man reported missing nearly two weeks ago and made three arrests in the case.

Police say 34-year-old Daniel Vaughn was found dead Tuesday evening in the 1700 block of Marlowe Drive in Flint. He was last seen at a residence on River Forest Drive in Flint Township on the evening of Feb. 4.

The Flint Township Police Department issued a Missing and Endangered Advisory for Vaughn on Feb. 7 and the search continued until the discovery of his body.

Investigators say there was foul play involved with Vaughn’s disappearance and death. Police arrested a 31-year-old man from Flint, a 31-year-old woman from Flint Township and a 29-year-old man from Flint in connection with Vaughn’s death.

All three suspects remained in the Genesee County Jail on Wednesday while prosecutors reviewed the case.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.