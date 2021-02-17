Advertisement

Missing Flint Township man found dead, three people arrested

Daniel Vaughn was last seen Feb. 4 and his body was found Tuesday evening in Flint
Daniel Vaughn
Daniel Vaughn(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police found the body of a Flint Township man reported missing nearly two weeks ago and made three arrests in the case.

Police say 34-year-old Daniel Vaughn was found dead Tuesday evening in the 1700 block of Marlowe Drive in Flint. He was last seen at a residence on River Forest Drive in Flint Township on the evening of Feb. 4.

The Flint Township Police Department issued a Missing and Endangered Advisory for Vaughn on Feb. 7 and the search continued until the discovery of his body.

Investigators say there was foul play involved with Vaughn’s disappearance and death. Police arrested a 31-year-old man from Flint, a 31-year-old woman from Flint Township and a 29-year-old man from Flint in connection with Vaughn’s death.

All three suspects remained in the Genesee County Jail on Wednesday while prosecutors reviewed the case.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School closings in Mid-Michigan.
Mid-Michigan schools close for second day after heavy snowfall
Snowfall totals are added to the forecast map for Monday night and Tuesday morning.
See how much snowfall was reported around Mid-Michigan
Heavy snow
Biggest storm of the season to bring nearly a foot of snow to Mid-Michigan
Snow in Mid-Michigan
Genesee County 911: Stay off dangerous roads except for essential travel
An ice shanty nearly in the water on Saginaw Bay
Man credits life-saving advice from wife for rescue from Saginaw Bay

Latest News

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holds a press conference on COVID-19 in Michigan.
Whitmer eager to spend Michigan’s $5 billion share of COVID-19 relief funding
The hospital chose the first five vaccine recipients because they make up the full line of care...
Regional COVID-19 vaccine clinic being planned for Bay County location
Child pornography arrest
Caseville man faces three charges after child pornography investigation
Michigan bars and restaurants have been closed for dine in service since November 18.
Michigan restaurant group proposes new plan for easing indoor dining limits