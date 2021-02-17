Advertisement

Outbreak of COVID-19 variant in Michigan prison grows to 90 cases

Michigan Department of Corrections and the coronavirus.(MDOC/MGN)
Feb. 17, 2021
IONIA, Mich. (WJRT) - The outbreak of a COVID-19 variant in an Ionia prison has grown to 90 cases.

Inmates and staff at the Bellamy Creek Correctional Facility tested positive for the COVID-19 B.1.1.7 variant after everyone in the prison was tested. The first case of the variant involving a prison employee was identified one week ago on Feb. 10.

The 90 positive cases of the COVID-19 variant include 88 inmates and two staff members.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says the variant appears to be more contagious, so it spreads faster from person to person. But the variant doesn’t appear to cause an increased chance of death or serious illness.

The Michigan Department of Corrections put protective measures in place at Bellamy Creek after the variant cases were identified. Prison officials say the number of COVID-19 cases in the facility are declining again.

