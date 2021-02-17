Advertisement

President Biden to visit Pfizer workers in Michigan

President Joe Biden says he thinks everyone who wants a COVID vaccine will be able to get one...
President Joe Biden says he thinks everyone who wants a COVID vaccine will be able to get one by the end of July.
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Joe Biden is scheduled to travel to Michigan Thursday to speak with workers at Kalamazoo’s Pfizer vaccine manufacturing facility.

The Kalamazoo Pfizer facility is the largest in the Pfizer network and, according to Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich.), it’s a point of pride for residents of Michigan.

“They are now ramping up production,” said Sen. Peters about the Michigan facility. “The Biden administration was able to procure additional doses of the vaccine and to see that operation first hand is critically important.”

This is the president’s second official trip after his visit to Milwaukee, Wisconsin for a CNN town hall Tuesday.

While traveling, President Biden is also working to gain support for his $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid proposal and his effort to boost vaccination accessibility.

Today, he announced a series of new actions to expand COVID-19 testing, improve the availability of tests, and better prepare for the threat of variants. He’ll likely reiterate his goals while on the ground in Michigan

Back in Washington, Republicans aren’t too keen on Biden’s stimulus proposal. Many are objecting to the $1.9 trillion dollar tag.

The House is expected to vote on the measure next week.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School closings in Mid-Michigan.
Mid-Michigan schools close for second day after heavy snowfall
Snowfall totals are added to the forecast map for Monday night and Tuesday morning.
See how much snowfall was reported around Mid-Michigan
Heavy snow
Biggest storm of the season to bring nearly a foot of snow to Mid-Michigan
Snow in Mid-Michigan
Genesee County 911: Stay off dangerous roads except for essential travel
An ice shanty nearly in the water on Saginaw Bay
Man credits life-saving advice from wife for rescue from Saginaw Bay

Latest News

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holds a press conference on COVID-19 in Michigan.
Whitmer eager to spend Michigan’s $5 billion share of COVID-19 relief funding
A patron, who did not want to give her name, shows the ticket she had just bought for the Mega...
New bill would allow Michigan lottery winners to remain anonymous
President Joe Biden is planning to visit Michigan's Pfizer plant that is making the COVID-19...
Report: President Biden visiting Michigan COVID-19 vaccine plant next week
A ballot is put into the machine during voting in November.
Secretary of State: Election audit confirms President Biden’s win in Michigan
Flint mayor issues first State of the City address with focus on unity
Genesee County officials reject three recall petitions against Flint mayor