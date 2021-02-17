Regional COVID-19 vaccine clinic being planned for Bay County location

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A few Mid-Michigan county health departments are working with the state of Michigan to bring a regional COVID-19 vaccine clinic to Bay County, which may end up being the largest clinic in the state so far.

It is still in its planning phase but Bay County Health Department’s public health director, Joel Strasz, said that the clinic would happen in the coming weeks through a collaboration between Saginaw and Midland counties. The three counties are working with the state to set it up.

Strasz said the clinic would be held at Delta College in Bay County.

“Nothing really has been done like this at Delta College,” he said. “There have been some drive-thru clinics nationally like this but I don’t think anything to scale so far at least in the state.”

Strasz said the Delta College location would serve as a good centralized location for the three counties to put on the event and that it would also have the infrastructure to bring in that many people.

The health department has been working with Delta College for months and already does have a smaller vaccine clinic set up there.

“We have kind of a smaller scale version of it taking place right now with a few hundred people at a time going through on a daily basis or on a two or three days a week basis,” Strasz said. “This is probably going to amplify that by five times at the very least.”

Strasz said that each county has thousands of people signed up to receive the vaccine already and that a clinic of this size would help cut down on that number.

“We’re working in conjunction together but we’re working to basically working on our list, in particular and every county has a waiting list with thousands of people on it,” he said.

Strasz said the clinic would be staffed by the Michigan National Guard and would feature both drive-thru and walk-up vaccination sites. The clinic would hopefully provide 1,000 doses of the vaccine for each county.

As vaccine supply has limited thus far, Strasz said that the state should be able to provide enough doses to make this happen.

“That decision is up to the state of Michigan, not to Bay County or any of the surrounding counties that are participating with that,” he said. “And at this point in time, it’s a tentative yes but there’s still a lot to that is going to have to be worked out.”

Strasz said while it’s exciting to have something like this in the works, people should know that it won’t be open for people without an appointment. Each health department will be working through its already backlogged list of people who are eligible and have signed up for the vaccine.

“We’re going to be working off that particular list of people that have been waiting in line for a long time,” Strasz said. “And they’re anxious to get the vaccine, we want to provide them a vaccine in the first possible opportunity.”

Strasz stressed that people will have to contact their own health department to get registered for a vaccine.

More information about the clinic will be released in a few weeks.

