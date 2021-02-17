State issues warning to stay off Tittabawassee River south of Edenville Dam

MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Crews will begin draining water through the Tobacco River spillway on the Edenville Dam, creating dangerous ice conditions upstream.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy issued a warning for everyone to stay off the Tobacco River upstream from the dam to around Dale Road beginning Feb. 24. The river level will drop 12 feet by the second week of March.

Ice also will become unstable on the Tittabawassee River upstream from the dam on Wixom Lake. Water conditions will change along the river downstream from the dam, as well.

While additional water is rushing through the dam, the ice will become unstable around the dam and create a hazard for anyone who ventures onto the river. Ice on the Tittabawassee River above the remnants of the Edenville Dam also could become unstable.

Contractors are working on a project to lower the Tobacco River spillway gates by 20 feet. The project is designed to alleviate concerns over possible future flooding if the Edenville Dam fails a second time.

The Tobacco and Tittabawassee rivers are returning to their natural channels and crews are working to clear debris and sediment from the riverbed.

