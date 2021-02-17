Advertisement

Tyrone Twp. residents voice concerns over proposed asphalt plant plans near US-23

By Rachel Sweet
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 11:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) -

Frustration and concern coming from residents in Livingston County about a proposed asphalt plant along U.S. 23.

We first told you about this last week when Capital Asphalt of Lansing requested to use land to build the plant.

“We’re trying to preserve this community because of its beauty. It’s overall feel and it just doesn’t seem to fit the narrative if we allow this heavy industrial plant to come into our community,” said Tyrone Township Resident.

Over 100 people were in attendance at the Tyrone Township virtual board meeting on Tuesday night.

The asphalt company introduced its rezoning request for two parcels of land on the northwest corner of old U.S. 23 and center road last week asking the township to change them from farming to industrial.

Even though the asphalt plant wasn’t on the agenda, residents felt it was important to for the township to know that they do not want an asphalt plant in their community.

“I see a huge detriment to the heartland consolidated schools. And that is my most concerned property value, people not wanting to move here, and it’s just going to be a huge concern and hit too hard in schools,” said Matt Naudi.

Township Supervisor Mike Cunningham says he’s inspired by his residents coming forward and addressing their concerns about the asphalt plant.

“They definitely let us know that they care and for a while it’s been really quiet and now all of a sudden they are here so yeah. Like I said it’s inspiring and also comforting to know that their paying attention to what we’re doing and they definitely let us know how they feel about it,” said Cunningham.

The request sits at the planning commission level and they will recommend to approve, reject or deny the rezoning request.

The Township will have the ultimate say on if they approve or deny the request from Capital Asphalt of Lansing.

The supervisor says it will be months before that happens.

Even though the asphalt plant wasn't on the agenda, residents felt it was important to for the...
