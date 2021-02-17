Upper Peninsula restaurant is first to lose liquor license temporarily since indoor dining reopened

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJRT) - An Upper Peninsula restaurant was the first in Michigan to lose its liquor license temporarily over COVID-19 violations since indoor dining rooms reopened on Feb. 1.

The Wooden Nickel in Marquette is accused of exceeding the 25% capacity limit for indoor dining rooms, remaining open past the 10 p.m. curfew, failing to require face coverings and allowing non-residential gatherings inside.

The Michigan Liquor Control Commission suspended the Wooden Nickel’s licenses last week. The restaurant is scheduled to appear before a state administrative law judge on Friday to determine whether the liquor license suspension should continue and whether other penalties will be imposed.

Michigan restaurants were prohibited from offering indoor dining from Nov. 18 to Feb. 1. The order allowing the return of dine-in service, which expires on Sunday, limits restaurants to 25% of their normal seating capacity, no more than six people per table and mandates they close by 10 p.m. every night.

State liquor regulators have taken action against 40 bars and restaurants accused of violating COVID-19 orders since September.

Corky’s Beal City Tavern in Isabella County was among three businesses to lose their liquor licenses temporarily on Jan. 19. Down the Tracks bar in Flint was among three other establishments to lose liquor licenses a week earlier.

Thirteen other restaurants, including two from Mid-Michigan, received fines from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services in December for COVID-19 violations.

The Michigan Liquor Control Commission suspended liquor licenses for Tenacity Brewing in Flint and four other businesses the week before Christmas. Tenacity served a seven-day license suspension and paid a $600 fine before resuming alcohol service.

The commission also suspended liquor licenses for five other businesses earlier in December.

Two restaurants and a motel, along with The Meeting Place in Fenton, lost their liquor licenses temporarily in November. The Meeting Place got its liquor license back after a hearing in early December.

Woodchips BBQ in Lapeer also had its liquor license suspended in early December. A judge suspended the restaurant’s liquor license for 45 days and issued a $300 fine. Other businesses in Port Huron and Lansing lost their liquor licenses temporarily.

Five other businesses in Newaygo, Fremont, Muskegon Heights, Conklin and Grand Rapids all had their liquor licenses suspended since September based on violations of COVID-19 orders.

