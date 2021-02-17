Advertisement

Whitmer eager to spend Michigan’s $5 billion share of COVID-19 relief funding

Formal negotiations with Republican legislative leaders haven’t started nearly a month later
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holds a press conference on COVID-19 in Michigan.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holds a press conference on COVID-19 in Michigan.(source: State of Michigan)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Nearly a month after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer unveiled a $5.6 billion plan to spend Michigan’s share of federal COVID-19 relief funds, she is urging the Republican-led Legislature to start negotiating.

Whitmer said her budget director has talked with some lawmakers about COVID-19 funds, but formal negotiations with Republican leaders who control the Legislature have not started in earnest. Meanwhile, she said the $5 billion is sitting idle and unused.

Whitmer’s $5.6 billion plan, which she announced on Jan. 19, is one of four proposals announced for spending Michigan’s COVID-19 funds. Her plan calls for adding $250 million from the state’s general fund and $300 million from the school aid to spend the federal money right away.

Whitmer’s MI COVID Recovery plan includes increased spending on COVID-19 vaccines and testing, small business support, aid for schools to help students catch up from learning loss and assistance for struggling families.

The Michigan House Democratic Caucus announced a similar $5 billion plan that would allow for spending nearly all of the federal money quickly on COVID-19 vaccine distribution, additional food assistance, housing assistance, help for small businesses and more.

Republicans are calling for limited spending, holding some federal funds in reserve and increased oversight over how the Whitmer administration spends the money.

The Michigan House passed a $3.5 billion Republican plan on Feb. 4 that would provide assistance to families, schools and small businesses. The plan includes a caveat making school funding contingent on Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services giving up the authority to close schools for COVID-19.

The Michigan Senate Republican Caucus unveiled a $2 billion plan last week that calls for providing assistance to families, schools and small businesses. But the plan also proposes holding some of the federal money in reserve while Republicans closely watch how Whitmer’s administration spends the rest.

