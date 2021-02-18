Advertisement

31-year-old stabbed in Mount Pleasant, leading to one arrest

The Mount Pleasant Police Department(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested a man shortly after a stabbing in Mount Pleasant early Thursday that left a 31-year-old with minor injuries.

The stabbing was reported around 2:30 a.m. at a residence on the city’s west side. The victim was treated and released at McLaren Central Michigan hospital after receiving a minor stab wound.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department arrested a 33-year-old man shortly after the incident. He remained in the Isabella County Jail on Thursday morning while awaiting formal charges.

Investigators did not release any information on the circumstances leading up to the stabbing.

Police say the stabbing was a targeted incident and doesn’t pose an ongoing risk to the public. Anyone with information about the incident should call the police department’s anonymous tip line at 989-779-9111 or Isabella County Central Dispatch at 989-773-1000.

