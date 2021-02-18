49-year-old dies after snowmobile slams into a tree in Lapeer County

LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 49-year-old man died after his snowmobile slammed into a tree Monday evening.

Thomas Boyce of Dearborn Heights was visiting friends in Lapeer County’s Mayfield Township and went on a snowmobile road around 6:45 p.m., according to the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say Boyce was riding a 2004 Arctic Cat east on Suppi Drive when he drove through a cul-de-sac at the end of the street and hit a tree head-on.

An ambulance rushed Boyce to McLaren Lapeer Region hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

The sheriff’s office says it was snowing moderately when the crash happened. An autopsy will help determine if any other factors contributed to the crash.

