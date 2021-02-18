Advertisement

Alleged Huron County drug dealers arrested after months-long investigation

KSP meth arrest
KSP meth arrest(AP)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HURON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Two Huron County men accused of trafficking illegal drugs into the county were arrested after a three-month police investigation.

Police arrested 31-year-old Beecher John-Ray Dheel of Elkton and 28-year-old Bray Vantifflin of Bad Axe during a traffic stop Thursday evening, according to the Huron County Sheriff’s Office. They are accused of delivering methamphetamine into Huron County.

The Huron County Drug Task Force, which is comprised of sheriff deputies and Bad Axe police, seized suspected meth and prescription pills, $400 in cash and a 2010 Ford Fusion from the men Thursday evening. Investigators also found counterfeit cash, a scale, drug packaging materials and drug paraphernalia

Dheel and Vantifflin were arraigned on felony delivery of methamphetamine charges. They remained in the Huron County Jail after their court appearance.

Anyone with information about illegal drug trafficking in Huron County should call the sheriff’s office tip line at 989-269-2861 or Huron County Central Dispatch at 989-269-6421.

