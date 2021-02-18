Bill would require legislative approval for long Michigan National Guard deployments

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A new Republican bill in the Michigan Senate would require governors to obtain legislative approval for in-state Michigan National Guard deployments longer than 28 days.

Republican State Sen. Tom Barrett of Charlotte introduced the bill on Thursday. It only affects mobilizations requested by the governor and would not affect any National Guard deployments or mobilizations requested by the federal government.

Michigan law currently places no limit on the length of National Guard activations from the governor’s office. Barrett’s bill would require the governor to stand down the National Guard after 28 days unless the Michigan House and Senate both approve an extension.

“While governors need the authority to deploy the guard and quickly address crises, the Legislature has an active interest in the use of our troops and state funds,” Barrett said. “Federal law helps keep the president accountable to Congress for military activities, and my legislation will provide greater oversight and accountability at the state level by requiring legislative approval for deployments longer than four weeks.”

Barrett’s bill is the latest Republican effort to limit the executive branch’s emergency powers after successfully suing to have the 1945 Emergency Powers of the Governor Act invalidated last fall. A $3.5 billion COVID-19 relief funding bill that passed the Michigan House is contingent on Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services giving up authority to close schools.

Republicans have been openly critical of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s unilateral actions during the coronavirus pandemic and her unwillingness to bargain on certain parts of Michigan’s response to the illness.

The Michigan National Guard has been active in the coronavirus response for nearly a year since their initial call-up in March 2020. Soldiers worked at food banks, distributed health care personal protective equipment, conducted COVID-19 testing and currently are supporting the state’s vaccination effort.

“I know the commitment to service exhibited by our men and women in uniform,” Barrett said. “Our dedicated troops are always ready to serve their state, and they deserve thorough consideration and deliberation of any long-term activations.”

Senate Bill 150 has been referred to the Committee on Families, Seniors, and Veterans. It would have to pass there and at the Michigan House before going to Whitmer.

However, Whitmer has said she will veto any legislation that limits emergency powers for her or any future Michigan governor.

