Catholic Charities, eight other organizations helping Richfield Court residents

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - With just 10 days to move 80 people out of Richfield Court Apartments in Flint, Catholic Charities and eight other community organizations are working together to get them into safe housing.

They’ve gone door-to-door to meet each person and figure out what services they need.

“We’ve got the shelters at the table. We’ve got the city. We’ve got everybody who plays a role in this community in one way or another,” said Catholic Charities of Genesee and Shiawassee Counties CEO Vicky Schultz. “We’re all coming together to help these families.”

The city of Flint condemned Richfield Court Apartments on the city’s east side Wednesday, about two weeks after condemning the Sunset Village Apartments complex owned by the same group based in Florida. The condemnation notice means residents have 10 days to leave Richfield Court.

These organizations all are helping residents of Richfield Court Apartments in Flint move after the complex was condemned. (source: WJRT)

Schultz said the United Way is leading the effort. The organization holds a meeting every day to get an update from everyone involved.

The Flint Housing Commission is doing the initial screening of tenants and filling out the necessary paperwork. The agency can house some people, but Schultz said those who aren’t eligible there are sent to Catholic Charities.

“We got homeless prevention dollars and this is an emergency situation, so we can help with -- if it means getting them into a hotel in the meantime if they’re in an unsafe environment,” Schultz said.

The end goal is getting each person into a new, safe home. But where exactly that will be and how long that will take isn’t clear, especially because Schultz said some people don’t have proper identification -- their birth certificates or Social Security cards, which are vital documents for a new home.

The displaced residents also have possessions, so Schultz said they’re working to find storage and movers.

“There’s children involved and so that’s very sad that it takes all of us in the community to try to find a better living situation for them,” she said. “And shame on the landlord of all these properties.”

Schultz said the brutally cold weather this week and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic are complicating their efforts. They’re remaining alert about wearing the proper personal protective equipment and maintaining a social distance as they go door-to-door.

But to do that and even get on this property, they first had to get the city to plow roads in the complex.

