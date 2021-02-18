Cedar Point amusement park planning to reopen this summer for 150th anniversary

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJRT) - Good news for adrenaline junkies: Cedar Point is reopening this summer.

On Thursday, the amusement park in Sandusky, Ohio, shared what guests can expect.

The park’s first day open will be May 14 and the Cedar Point Shores Waterpark reopens on May 29 over Memorial Day weekend. The Frontier Festival happens every weekend from May 14 to 28 and every day from May 28 to June 13.

Cedar Point’s 150th anniversary celebration will happen this year from June 26 through Aug. 15. The Celebrate 150 Spectacular parade happens daily during the celebration with huge floats measuring two stories tall and performers looking back on the parks history.

This year’s new attraction is Snake River Expedition, which is a river boat ride with live performers and animated scenes with special effects.

“Cedar Point will continue to provide safe family fun in 2021, just as it has since its beginning. The entire team is eager to celebrate the park’s postponed 150th anniversary with new entertainment, new dining options, commemorative merchandise, a great new family ride and more,” said Jason McClure, Cedar Point’s vice president and general manager.

Cedar Point managers are working with federal and state health officials on COVID-19 protocols for the summer. Guests should check the Cedar Point website for information on requirements and safety protocols before planning their visit.

“Safety is always our top priority,” McClure said. “In the current environment, our team will continue to carry out our mission of not only safety, but the very reason we’ve been here for more than 150 years – to make people happy.”

