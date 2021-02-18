DTE Energy seeking 11% increase to natural gas rates

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - DTE Energy has asked Michigan regulators for an 11% increase to its natural gas rates.

The increase would affect some gas customers in Clare, Gladwin, Gratiot, Isabella, Iosco, Ogemaw and Roscommon counties. Most of Mid-Michigan receives natural gas from other suppliers, who aren’t affected by DTE’s rates. DTE electric customers also wouldn’t be affected by the gas rate increase.

DTE’s request was filed with the Michigan Public Service Commission, which regulates the state’s utilities. The Michigan Attorney General’s Office is exercising its authority to study and argue against the rate increase on behalf of DTE customers.

DTE is hoping to increase natural gas revenue by $195 million a year with the rate increase. Attorney General Dana Nessel will rely on expert witnesses to argue against any unreasonable rate increase that doesn’t provide benefits to customers.

The Attorney General’s Office cut DTE’s last natural gas rate increase request by $93.8 million.

“My priority is making sure that all Michiganders are able to keep the heat on in their homes, which is crucially important during times of intense cold like we are currently experiencing,” Nessel said. “I understand that even small monthly increases in the cost of gas service can have a tremendous impact on a family’s budget, so my team and I will carefully examine all parts of DTE’s filing and recommend against any excessive or unnecessary requests.”

DTE provides natural gas to 1.3 million customers statewide and electricity to 2.2 million customers primarily in Southeast Michigan and the Thumb.

