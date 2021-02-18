Advertisement

Experts: Gulf freeze may boost gas prices, but only briefly

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 2:52 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A deep freeze in the Gulf state region and beyond that killed dozens of people, left millions without power and jeopardized drinking water systems also forced as many as 11 refineries offline.

The resulting capacity cuts could drive gas prices up by about 10 to 20 cents per gallon, said Patrick DeHaan, petroleum analyst at the travel app GasBuddy.

The national average for a gallon of gas is currently between $2.54 and $2.57, meaning prices could rise to around $2.75 per gallon fairly quickly.

Fortunately, it shouldn’t last long, assuming refineries are running at full strength when the weather normalizes.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Vaughn
Missing Flint Township man found dead, three people arrested
Genesee County Sheriff's Office
Genesee County grandmother withdraws $8,000 life savings in scam
School closings in Mid-Michigan.
Mid-Michigan schools close for second day after heavy snowfall
Governor Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer updates state on COVID-19 efforts
Ex-tenant criticizes living conditions at Flint's Richfield Court Apartments
Flint condemns Richfield Court Apartments, helps move out 80 residents

Latest News

In this illustration made available by NASA, the spacecraft containing the Perseverance rover...
LIVE: NASA rover streaks toward a landing on Mars
President-elect Joe Biden speaks at the Major Joseph R. "Beau" Biden III National Guard/Reserve...
Path to citizenship in new Democratic immigration bill
A Dearborn Heights man died after this snowmobile crashed into a tree at the end of Suppi Drive...
49-year-old dies after snowmobile slams into a tree in Lapeer County
LIVE: NASA Perseverance rover Mars landing
Texas power woes continue amid a deep freeze.
Texas power outages below 500,000 but water woes persists