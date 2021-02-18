Four years later, the mystery of Reginald Smith’s presumed drowning continues

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Four years ago tonight, a man allegedly jumped off a boat and into the Saginaw River.

It was believed he drowned.

But fours later, the case of Reginald Smith has turned into one of the biggest mysteries in the city.

We talked with a former diver who was at the scene that night.

He believes Brown’s body is not in the river.

We also spoke to a witness who also feels Smith didn’t drown that night.

“Four years, nothing has surfaced, nothing has come up, no nothing,” says former diver Dave Sommers.

Sommers has 50 years of diving experience and was on the scene with the Saginaw County Dive Team at the Rust Street Boat Launch that February night, when 35-year-old Reginald Smith supposedly jumped in the river from the boat that he and a friend had recently purchased.

The boat malfunctioned, and Smith’s friend told investigators this.

“Reginald took off his jacket and shoes and jumped in and said he would swim to shore, probably 30 feet from shore,” says Sommers.

Rescue crews searched for a few hours that night and then the next day.

“After the second day, we were having no luck, we couldn’t find anything,” Sommers remembers.

The Michigan State Police dive team was called in and a K-9 were called to the scene.

“They re-did everything we did, still no luck,” he says.

There are theories that Smith’s body got caught on pilings and branches in the water, which was about ten to twelve feet deep where he jumped in.

Maybe the current took him up towards Bay City.

Sommers has another theory.

“I don’t think he is there, I don’t,” he says.

Sommers is not the only one. A witness who we spoke with today says about fifteen minutes before police arrived to search for Smith, the man heard the voice of man groaning, like he was being assaulted.

He believed the sound was coming from the parking lot of the boat launch.

Reggie’s wife, Toni Smith says the mystery of the whereabouts of her husband’s body is “difficult to accept, something you don’t have closure to. Its still mind-boggling to everyone.”

It sure is to Dave Sommers, who no longer works for the dive team.

“In all the years I’ve been doing this, I don’t think we ever came to a point where we couldn’t find somebody if they actually went in,” says Sommers.

I could not reach Smith’s friend, who was with him on the boat that night for comment.

But Sheriff Bill Federspiel has told me the friend did pass a lie detector test.

Federspiel also says the case will not be closed until they find Smith’s body and a cause of death is determined.

