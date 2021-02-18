Light afternoon snow showers

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - We’re catching the edge of the system moving up the east coast, and between that and lake effect scattered light snow is a possibility today and tomorrow.

If you see any sun this morning enjoy it while you have it before turning overcast. We’ll see spotty light snow showers with an inch or two possible. Highs will be in the mid 20s but a NE wind at 10mph will keep it feeling more like the mid teens.

Tonight temps drop to the low and middle teens with a light N wind at around 5mph. Those in the thumb and along the lake north of the bay could see light lake effect snow.

Tomorrow winds shift to the NW, bringing scattered lake effect snow from Lake Michigan. Highs will be in the mid and upper 20s with peeks of sun possible.

Saturday we can look forward to more sun with highs back in the mid and upper 20s.

