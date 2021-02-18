Advertisement

Meijer rolls out discount program for fresh food nearing sell-by date

Meijer
Meijer(source: Meijer)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Meijer is nearly finished rolling out a new program offering discounts on perishable food that is nearly its sell-by date.

Meijer partnered with Flashfood to help cut down on food waste by offering up to a 50% discount on meat, produce, seafood, deli and bakery products. Users can download the Flashfood app, find their local store, shop for discounted items, pay for them on the app and pick them up at Meijer.

Meijer started the program in November 2019 at stores around Detroit and cut food waste by 10%, so it was expanded to 240 stores across the Midwest. After delays during the coronavirus pandemic, all 256 Meijer supercenters will have Flashfood available this year.

“Minimizing in-store food waste is the right thing to do for our communities and our customers,” said Don Sanderson, group vice president of foods for Meijer. “We’re pleased to expand our relationship with Flashfood throughout our footprint and offer this opportunity to all our customers.”

Flashfood, which is based in Canada, works with other grocery retailers around the country like Family Fare.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Vaughn
Missing Flint Township man found dead, three people arrested
Genesee County Sheriff's Office
Genesee County grandmother withdraws $8,000 life savings in scam
School closings in Mid-Michigan.
Mid-Michigan schools close for second day after heavy snowfall
Governor Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer updates state on COVID-19 efforts
Ex-tenant criticizes living conditions at Flint's Richfield Court Apartments
Flint condemns Richfield Court Apartments, helps move out 80 residents

Latest News

Cedar Point
Cedar Point amusement park planning to reopen this summer for 150th anniversary
Open sign in White River junction, Vt.
6,000 Michigan businesses get a share of $52.5 million grant program
Andiamo in Fenton
COVID-19 forces changes for restaurants on busy Valentine’s Day
A demonstration supporting the Fight for $15 movement takes place outside the McDonald's...
McDonald’s workers in Flint planning to strike for $15 wage