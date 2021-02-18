Meijer rolls out discount program for fresh food nearing sell-by date

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Meijer is nearly finished rolling out a new program offering discounts on perishable food that is nearly its sell-by date.

Meijer partnered with Flashfood to help cut down on food waste by offering up to a 50% discount on meat, produce, seafood, deli and bakery products. Users can download the Flashfood app, find their local store, shop for discounted items, pay for them on the app and pick them up at Meijer.

Meijer started the program in November 2019 at stores around Detroit and cut food waste by 10%, so it was expanded to 240 stores across the Midwest. After delays during the coronavirus pandemic, all 256 Meijer supercenters will have Flashfood available this year.

“Minimizing in-store food waste is the right thing to do for our communities and our customers,” said Don Sanderson, group vice president of foods for Meijer. “We’re pleased to expand our relationship with Flashfood throughout our footprint and offer this opportunity to all our customers.”

Flashfood, which is based in Canada, works with other grocery retailers around the country like Family Fare.

