Michigan unemployment trust fund remains solvent after paying $5 billion in benefits

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan’s unemployment insurance trust fund remains financially solvent after paying out more than $5 billion worth of state benefits over the past year.

The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency says it will not borrow from the federal government to provide benefits this year. The fund still has more than $500 million left after paying out a record amount during the coronavirus pandemic.

Unemployed Michigan workers have received $29 billion worth of benefits over the past 11 months since COVID-19 reached the state. About $5.1 billion worth of benefits came from Michigan’s trust fund while the rest came from federal sources.

That includes $16.1 billion from the federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program and $4.5 billion for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

Each state has an unemployment trust fund to pay out benefits. Revenue for the funds comes from state taxes paid by employers.

