Planned water level drop on the Tobacco River at the Edenville dam is cause for concern

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (217/2021) - An emergency measure at the Edenville dam site, has Gladwin County officials warning nearby residents to stay off the ice.

(KEVIN) Warning signs are going up in Gladwin County.

They contain an urgent message to make people aware of the changes ahead for the Tobacco River.

“The whole thing is about safety. We don’t want anyone to die. Here at the Tobacco side of the Edenville Dam, there’s instability in the structure. And the State of Michigan EGLE dam safety, issued an emergency order,” said Gladwin County Emergency Management Director Bob North.

That order, beginning February 24th, is to lower water levels by a foot a day until the river is 14 to 15 feet lower.

The idea is to prevent further issues this spring.

“Because of the run-off and melt, it could further compromise the berm around that structure. And, it could compromise it and we could have a potential failure,” added North.

However, other problems are likely, once the process begins.

The concern is, once the water is drawn down, the ice will weaken, creating a dangerous situation for anyone going out on the Tobacco River.”

“There will be potential for air voids underneath the ice, shifting ice, change in current, exposure of more hazards. So, it will be completely unsafe for people to be out there for any reason,” commented North.

Once the river channel is cleared, faster water flow and changing ice condtions will also affect the Tobacco River below the Edenville dam.

While that’s bad news for ice fishing, snowmobiling or other recreation, these steps must be taken to help prevent further erosion to the dam, and help return the natural flow of the river.

Caution should also be taken on the Tittabawassee River above the dam breach, as shifting and unstable ice is expected as well.

One piece of good news, the M30 bridge is tentatively scheduled to open up on March 6th.

