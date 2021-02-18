Advertisement

Report shows nearly half of Michiganders live in poverty

(WJHG)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 1:03 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - New research from Michigan’s Poverty Task Force finds nearly half of all Michiganders are living in poverty and unable to afford basic necessities.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addressed this scary reality during a press conference this week.

“To pay for basic necessities like housing and food and transportation, health care, a single adult needs a salary of at least $21,000 a year and a family of four needs to earn up to $61,000 a year -- just to fund those basics,” she said. “Today, 43% of Michiganders earn less than that basic cost of living.”

Whitmer said the task force has submitted nearly three dozen policy recommendations for her administration to consider aimed at helping lift Michigan families out of poverty. She also included money in her budget recommendation for more research.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Vaughn
Missing Flint Township man found dead, three people arrested
Genesee County Sheriff's Office
Genesee County grandmother withdraws $8,000 life savings in scam
School closings in Mid-Michigan.
Mid-Michigan schools close for second day after heavy snowfall
Governor Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer updates state on COVID-19 efforts
Ex-tenant criticizes living conditions at Flint's Richfield Court Apartments
Flint condemns Richfield Court Apartments, helps move out 80 residents

Latest News

Meijer
Meijer rolls out discount program for fresh food nearing sell-by date
Cedar Point
Cedar Point amusement park planning to reopen this summer for 150th anniversary
Michigan's Unemployment Agency trust fund is in better shape than surrounding states' fund.
Michigan unemployment trust fund remains solvent after paying $5 billion in benefits
Natural gas meter
DTE Energy seeking 11% increase to natural gas rates