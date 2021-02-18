Report shows nearly half of Michiganders live in poverty

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - New research from Michigan’s Poverty Task Force finds nearly half of all Michiganders are living in poverty and unable to afford basic necessities.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addressed this scary reality during a press conference this week.

“To pay for basic necessities like housing and food and transportation, health care, a single adult needs a salary of at least $21,000 a year and a family of four needs to earn up to $61,000 a year -- just to fund those basics,” she said. “Today, 43% of Michiganders earn less than that basic cost of living.”

Whitmer said the task force has submitted nearly three dozen policy recommendations for her administration to consider aimed at helping lift Michigan families out of poverty. She also included money in her budget recommendation for more research.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.