Residents push township officials to deny proposed asphalt plant near US-23

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) -

Wednesday night Livingston County residents are standing up to a proposed asphalt plant along U-S 23.

“The community just wants to keep the pressure on the planning committee such that they understand that we’re not in favor of this proposal or zoning change going forward,” said John Fialka.

Fialka lives in Tyrone Township and serves as treasurer of a community preservation. A group that started as a Facebook page of concerned residents.

“We have over two thousand members on the Facebook page and over a thousand signatures.”

Fialka says the group started a petition against the Capital Asphalt of Lansing proposal to rezone land. He and the group want to preserve the one hundred and fifty acres of farmland.

“We don’t want this plant any part of this plant in this place,” said Christopher Leonard.

During the virtual planning commission meeting more than one hundred residents jumped on the call trying to make sure leaders know they’re worried about what it could do to their health.

“What things are going to harm my future grandchildren, people that visit? I do not want this in my neighborhood,” said Jannette Ropeta.

“We’re a family of 6. We have 2 daughters with asthma. You know, they build that plant were going to sell. Were out of here,” said another concerned resident.

The planning commission didn’t comment on all the questions brought up, but commissioners say the township is legally required to look over the proposal.

“Any property owner can petition the township to have their property rezoned and that’s what they’ve done so far. They’ve petitioned to rezone 2 parcels,” said Daniel Stickel, chairman of planning commission.

The planning commission says it will be months before any concrete action could be taken.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.