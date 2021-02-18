Richfield Court Apartments resident: ‘They have abandoned this place’

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Eighty people living at Richfield Court Apartments on Flint’s east side have 10 days to move after the city condemned the entire complex Wednesday.

Mayor Sheldon Neeley also announced legal action against the owners of the dilapidated complex and Sunset Village Apartments in Flint, which the city condemned a few weeks after someone apparently cut water lines that eliminated heat and running water for the complex.

ABC12 has been highlighting the unlivable conditions at both apartment complexes and fears from people who live there despite months of neglect.

April Dumas, who lives in Richfield Court Apartments with her husband and three children, is angry and trying to figure out what’s next for her family with the order to move.

The building where Dumas lives was covered in ice last week after a water pipe burst inside, flooding the interior and sending water through the exterior walls. She had no one to call, because the complex’s business office has been empty for months.

Flint maintenance trucks arrived at Richfield Court Apartments around 10 a.m. Thursday. Dumas said this is probably the eighth or ninth time they’ve been on the property since she talked to ABC12 a week ago.

“I think it brought attention to things that needed to be brought, like brought to the light definitely,” she said. “But I just feel like they’re taking the wrong approach to it.”

City crews first addressed the burst pipes.

“They said we had until Tuesday to resolve the flooding issue, or they were coming to cut the water off for the whole building,” Dumas said.

Her husband got to work fixing the issue, which he didn’t cause, because he wanted to make sure the water wouldn’t be cut off on their side of the building, where at least a dozen young kids live. She thought they were in the clear until late Wednesday, when city officials tacked a condemnation notice for the whole complex on the buildings.

Neeley’s office says the 80 or so residents have 10 days to move.

“I know this place out here, it looks just like a complete train wreck. But we live and we work hard for what we have,” Dumas said. “Nobody cares about us, nobody has. They have left us, they have abandoned this place, they have neglected to give us any hope since the late last year.”

She said the city came out in December to clean up the overflowing dumpsters. That’s when city officials also ordered demolition of four buildings and condemned two others in the complex.

Dumas wants to know why Neeley didn’t step in to help the residents then, because the unlivable conditions didn’t show up overnight.

“We have three babies. It just breaks my heart because the trauma that’s about to come onto them having to leave their stuff behind until we figure out what we’re going to do,” she said. “And it’s not fair to them, but it was never fair to us in the beginning.”

The city is working with several nonprofit organizations to help the 80 residents in Richfield Court Apartments find new housing. Dumas said another apartment complex has reached out to her and she plans to meet with representatives on Friday to discuss options.

A spokeswoman for the Florida-based owners of Richfield Court and Sunset Village apartments said the complexes became difficult to manage from out-of-state, so they are hoping to make repairs and sell both as soon as possible.

City records show the owners owe a total of more than $1 million in past due water bills for both complexes and last made a payment in December 2017 -- more than three years ago.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.