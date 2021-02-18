Saginaw Public Schools prepares for return to classroom March 1

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) (2/17/2021)--Saginaw Public Schools is getting ready for a long-awaited return to the classroom.

They’ll do that March 1, in line with many other Michigan districts. Administrators expressed confidence during a Wednesday action meeting held via Zoom that most staff members will have been vaccinated in the coming weeks.

“Frankly, I’m jumping up and down with excitement about tonight’s meeting,” Dr. Charles Coleman, president of the Saginaw Board of Education related in a phone call following the Wednesday evening virtual session.

With few exceptions, most haven’t set foot inside a physical classroom since last year. Responding to Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s call to head back March 1, the board drafted its own return to learn plan, which outlines a hybrid format: students were assigned to one of two cohorts or groups, reporting to class on alternate days while still attending via Zoom in between to bolster social distancing efforts.

“We’re excited about the change in COVID results, which gives us comfort in going forward with bringing our students back to school,” Dr. Coleman related.

Optimistic, too, when it comes to the county’s dwindling daily case counts and a positivity rate on the decline: around 17-percent in December, hovering just over 4-percent Wednesday. Experts at the CDC want it to stay under five.

Along with critical PPE gear, adequate ventilation and social distancing, the district’s effort hinges on making sure teachers get vaccinated before they reenter the classroom.

“Face-to-face instruction is the best thing that we can do for the students,” Coleman explained. “The sooner we can get there, the better our students are going to be.”

More than two-thirds of staffers had signed up to receive it as of this week, according to administrators, though it’s not as clear how many shots have actually gone into arms.

The district will use new data gathered in the first few weeks of hybrid learning to reevaluate a full return after spring break.

