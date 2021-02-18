Advertisement

SVSU and Meijer partner to provide 2,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses

By Mark Bullion
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The race to vaccinate people against COVID-19 is continuing across Mid-Michigan.

Around 2,000 people received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at Saginaw Valley State University on Thursday in partnership with Meijer. The mass vaccination clinic was geared toward medically underserved populations in the region.

“So much of what we are doing to register people for the COVID-19 vaccine is done online, which is great unless you don’t have access to a computer,” said SVSU spokesman J.J. Boehm. “It’s great to sign up with a text message unless you don’t have a cell phone.”

Thursday’s clinic was designed to help bridge that gap. The SVSU nursing and social work departments reached out through various community agencies to help find people who may have trouble signing up for the vaccine.

Saginaw Township resident Frances Ledesma, who has a transplanted kidney, is one of them.

“I have seen everything going on and it’s just terrible. It scares me,” she said. “And I know there’s a lot of people that don’t want to get a shot, but for me I think that’s the best thing for me.”

The clinic, which provided shots by appointment only, was a very smooth process for Ledesma. She was only there for about 20 minutes, including 15 minutes of sitting down after receiving the shot.

“When I heard about it last week, I came down and hugged my kids and I said guess what, I’m getting the shot, so I’m extremely happy,” Ledesma said.

SVSU and Meijer have partnered for seven mass vaccination clinics -- a sign that the race to vaccinate is moving in the right direction slowly but surely.

“You know it will make me a little more comfortable, when I go here and there,” Ledesma said.

