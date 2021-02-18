SVSU focuses on mental health across campus with new center

KOCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw Valley State University is working to provide more mental health services to students.

The new Campus Mental Health and Wellness Center is designed to address a growing demand for mental health support on campus. The center will be led by Margaret Bach, a licensed clinical social worker who formerly worked for Child and Family Services in Saginaw.

“I believe mental health plays a central role in everyone’s health, including students faculty and staff,” said Bach, who will start her new position in April.

The new center will provide education and training on topics like alcohol and drug abuse, as well as suicide prevention.

While mental health services have always been available at SVSU, the university says it’s time focus more on the topic after a recent survey by the National Academics of Sciences Engineering and Medicine reported 40% of all students experience a significant mental health challenge.

Depression and anxiety are among the most prevalent mental health issues reported on college campuses across the United States.

