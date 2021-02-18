Advertisement

Texas deputies pay for family who couldn’t afford hotel room

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 10:04 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (WVUE) - Extreme weather plunged millions in Texas into frigid darkness.

Deputies in the Lone Star State are not letting it dim their humanity.

When Harris Country sheriff’s deputies learned a man couldn’t afford to stay the night at a local hotel, they paid out of pocket for a room for the family.

“Our Crime Reduction Unit responded to a call at a local hotel where a patron couldn’t afford the room for the night,” said a Facebook post on the office’s page. “Being that he has a family with small children and the inclement weather, the deputies paid out of their pocket for the family to have a room for the night.”

Our Crime Reduction Unit responded to a call at a local hotel where a patron couldn’t afford the room for the night....

Posted by Harris County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Copyright 2021 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Vaughn
Missing Flint Township man found dead, three people arrested
School closings in Mid-Michigan.
Mid-Michigan schools close for second day after heavy snowfall
Genesee County Sheriff's Office
Genesee County grandmother withdraws $8,000 life savings in scam
Governor Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer updates state on COVID-19 efforts
Ex-tenant criticizes living conditions at Flint's Richfield Court Apartments
Flint condemns Richfield Court Apartments, helps move out 80 residents

Latest News

Texas power woes continue amid a deep freeze.
Texas outages below half-million but water crisis persists
A chimpanzee is seen in this file photo. The animal sanctuary deaths are yet another casualty...
Animals at primate sanctuary freeze amid Texas power outage
FILE - In this May 7, 2020 file photo, a pedestrian passes The Framing Gallery, closed due to...
US jobless claims jump to 861,000 as layoffs stay high
In this illustration made available by NASA, the spacecraft containing the Perseverance rover...
NASA rover streaks toward a landing on Mars