Winter weather delays shipments of COVID-19 vaccine to Michigan

Anyone with an appointment for the vaccine should call ahead to make sure it’s available
A York County resident receives one of the last doses left in the county Thursday afternoon.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Anyone with appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccines this week should call ahead to make sure their dose is available.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says vaccine shipments were delayed this week by winter storms in Kentucky and Tennessee. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the weather delays are plaguing vaccine shipments nationwide.

“Unfortunately, distribution of the vaccine in this circumstance is simply out of our control,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health.

The weekly shipment of Pfizer vaccine did not go out on Monday and a limited number of vaccine shipments are being processed this week. McKesson, which is distributing the Moderna vaccine, could send anything out by air or ground transportation from its distribution center in Memphis, Tenn., this week.

The company also did not have enough workers on site to pack and sort vaccine shipments.

Several days with no shipments means there is a significant backlog of COVID-19 vaccine orders to push through once distribution resumes at full speed. McKesson plans to reschedule vaccine deliveries when weather conditions permit.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is not sure whether any Moderna vaccine will reach the state on Friday.

