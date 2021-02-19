16 Michigan businesses cited for violating COVID-19 protocols

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Sixteen businesses in southeast and northern Michigan received citations for violations of statewide COVID-19 orders.

The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced fines of up to $4,000 against the businesses on Friday. The businesses allegedly failed to follow orders aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19 in workplaces.

Violations included failing to make COVID-19 preparedness plans, failing to train employees on how to avoid the spread of COVID-19, failure to require social distancing and failure to require face coverings.

Belle Tire in Woodhaven and Dana Inc. in St. Clair received the largest fines of $4,000 apiece for COVID-19 violations. Bloxsom Roofing and Siding of Traverse City received the largest total fine at $7,200, which includes $2,800 for COVID-19 violations and $4,400 for other violations.

Each of the businesses to receive a fine has 15 business days to contest their violations and penalties. MIOSHA offered each business suggestions for how to fix their violations and they must give proof to regulators that those were completed.

Businesses that fix the violations within the amount of time MIOSHA allows can receive a 50% reduction of their fines.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.