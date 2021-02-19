Advertisement

16 Michigan businesses cited for violating COVID-19 protocols

Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) and CDC coronavirus graphics.
Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) and CDC coronavirus graphics.(MIOSHA/CDC)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Sixteen businesses in southeast and northern Michigan received citations for violations of statewide COVID-19 orders.

The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced fines of up to $4,000 against the businesses on Friday. The businesses allegedly failed to follow orders aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19 in workplaces.

Violations included failing to make COVID-19 preparedness plans, failing to train employees on how to avoid the spread of COVID-19, failure to require social distancing and failure to require face coverings.

Belle Tire in Woodhaven and Dana Inc. in St. Clair received the largest fines of $4,000 apiece for COVID-19 violations. Bloxsom Roofing and Siding of Traverse City received the largest total fine at $7,200, which includes $2,800 for COVID-19 violations and $4,400 for other violations.

Each of the businesses to receive a fine has 15 business days to contest their violations and penalties. MIOSHA offered each business suggestions for how to fix their violations and they must give proof to regulators that those were completed.

Businesses that fix the violations within the amount of time MIOSHA allows can receive a 50% reduction of their fines.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Genesee County Sheriff's Office
Genesee County grandmother withdraws $8,000 life savings in scam
Wind turbine in Michigan
Michigan renewable energy more resilient to cold than frozen Texas wind turbines
A Dearborn Heights man died after this snowmobile crashed into a tree at the end of Suppi Drive...
49-year-old dies after snowmobile slams into a tree in Lapeer County
Daniel Vaughn
Missing Flint Township man found dead, three people arrested
Ex-tenant criticizes living conditions at Flint's Richfield Court Apartments
Flint condemns Richfield Court Apartments, helps move out 80 residents

Latest News

With extreme weather still gripping parts of the US, officials are sending out a warning....
Winter weather temporarily delays shipment of 6 million vaccine doses, White House says
Walgreens to get more than 480,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses per week, up from 180,000.
Walgreens to get 300,000 more vaccine doses each week
A Pfizer facility is seen in this file photo. Pfizer says new data shows its COVID-19 vaccine...
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine can be stored longer in regular freezer
Healthsource WJRT
Dreaming of a healthier heart