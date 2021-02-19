A little lake effect snow today

A trough across the state will keep clouds around and keep winds out of the NW to W at around 10mph – giving us a bit of a wind chill and lake effect snow.

Highs today will be in the mid and upper 20s with some sun between the clouds at times. We’ll see scattered light lake effect snow from time to time with totals up to an inch if you see that much, with the exception of the snow – there you could see a couple of inches or so. With a W wind at 10mph, the afternoon will feature wind chills in the mid teens.

Tonight temps fall to around 10 to the low teens with mostly cloudy skies. Winds shift to the SW, staying there tomorrow at 5-10mph.

Saturday’s highs will be in the mid 20s with a mix of sun and clouds, and the chance of flurries.

Sunday starts off cold with single digits temps. We’ll see bright sunshine before clouds move in, then get the arrival of light snow overnight into early Monday. Highs Sunday will be around 30 degrees with low 30s Monday afternoon.

