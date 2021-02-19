Advertisement

A little lake effect snow today

By Christina Burkhart
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 8:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A trough across the state will keep clouds around and keep winds out of the NW to W at around 10mph – giving us a bit of a wind chill and lake effect snow.

Highs today will be in the mid and upper 20s with some sun between the clouds at times. We’ll see scattered light lake effect snow from time to time with totals up to an inch if you see that much, with the exception of the snow – there you could see a couple of inches or so. With a W wind at 10mph, the afternoon will feature wind chills in the mid teens.

Tonight temps fall to around 10 to the low teens with mostly cloudy skies. Winds shift to the SW, staying there tomorrow at 5-10mph.

Saturday’s highs will be in the mid 20s with a mix of sun and clouds, and the chance of flurries.

Sunday starts off cold with single digits temps. We’ll see bright sunshine before clouds move in, then get the arrival of light snow overnight into early Monday. Highs Sunday will be around 30 degrees with low 30s Monday afternoon.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Genesee County Sheriff's Office
Genesee County grandmother withdraws $8,000 life savings in scam
Wind turbine in Michigan
Michigan renewable energy more resilient to cold than frozen Texas wind turbines
A Dearborn Heights man died after this snowmobile crashed into a tree at the end of Suppi Drive...
49-year-old dies after snowmobile slams into a tree in Lapeer County
Daniel Vaughn
Missing Flint Township man found dead, three people arrested
Ex-tenant criticizes living conditions at Flint's Richfield Court Apartments
Flint condemns Richfield Court Apartments, helps move out 80 residents

Latest News

WJRT February 19th, 2021 Morning Weather
WJRT February 19th, 2021 Morning Weather
A Few More Flakes for Friday...
JR’s Friday Night Weather Report
A Few More Flakes for Friday...
JR's Thursday Night Weather Update
A Flint snow clearing crew hauls snow out of the downtown area.
Flint snow plow crews nearly done, gearing up for round 2 this week