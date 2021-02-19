Advertisement

Amazon opening Saginaw-area delivery station with 40 employees

Amazon is opening a delivery center like this in Buena Vista Township.
Amazon is opening a delivery center like this in Buena Vista Township.(source: Amazon)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Amazon is opening its new delivery station to serve the Saginaw area.

The facility at 3280 Commerce Centre Dr. in Buena Vista Township will take on 40 employees during its first month of operation. It is designed to provide more efficient deliveries to the Saginaw area.

Amazon confirmed plans for the facility in October near the I-75 and M-81 interchange. An Amazon spokesman said the facility eventually will employ about 100 people, who will earn at least $15 an hour plus other benefits.

The Buena Vista facility is Amazon’s northernmost delivery station in Michigan. The online retail giant already operates massive fulfillment centers in the Detroit and Grand Rapids areas.

Amazon says it has created 13,500 jobs in Michigan over the past decade and has increased the state’s gross domestic product by $2.1 billion. More than 42,000 authors and businesses from Michigan are selling products on Amazon’s online store.

Anyone interested in a job with Amazon can search for openings on the company’s hiring website.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Genesee County Sheriff's Office
Genesee County grandmother withdraws $8,000 life savings in scam
Wind turbine in Michigan
Michigan renewable energy more resilient to cold than frozen Texas wind turbines
A Dearborn Heights man died after this snowmobile crashed into a tree at the end of Suppi Drive...
49-year-old dies after snowmobile slams into a tree in Lapeer County
Daniel Vaughn
Missing Flint Township man found dead, three people arrested
Ex-tenant criticizes living conditions at Flint's Richfield Court Apartments
Flint condemns Richfield Court Apartments, helps move out 80 residents

Latest News

Meijer
Meijer rolls out discount program for fresh food nearing sell-by date
Cedar Point
Cedar Point amusement park planning to reopen this summer for 150th anniversary
Open sign in White River junction, Vt.
6,000 Michigan businesses get a share of $52.5 million grant program
Andiamo in Fenton
COVID-19 forces changes for restaurants on busy Valentine’s Day