Amazon opening Saginaw-area delivery station with 40 employees

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Amazon is opening its new delivery station to serve the Saginaw area.

The facility at 3280 Commerce Centre Dr. in Buena Vista Township will take on 40 employees during its first month of operation. It is designed to provide more efficient deliveries to the Saginaw area.

Amazon confirmed plans for the facility in October near the I-75 and M-81 interchange. An Amazon spokesman said the facility eventually will employ about 100 people, who will earn at least $15 an hour plus other benefits.

The Buena Vista facility is Amazon’s northernmost delivery station in Michigan. The online retail giant already operates massive fulfillment centers in the Detroit and Grand Rapids areas.

Amazon says it has created 13,500 jobs in Michigan over the past decade and has increased the state’s gross domestic product by $2.1 billion. More than 42,000 authors and businesses from Michigan are selling products on Amazon’s online store.

Anyone interested in a job with Amazon can search for openings on the company’s hiring website.

