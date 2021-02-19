Army veteran charged with climbing Mackinac Bridge to take photos

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (AP) - An Army veteran already jailed in Ohio after the roof of a Cincinnati skyscraper was accessed has been accused of scaling the Mackinac Bridge to take photos.

Isaac Wright of Cincinnati was arraigned Thursday via video in Cheboygan District Court on a charge of felony trespass upon a key transportation facility. Photos taken on the bridge’s south tower were posted in November on social media, which caught the attention of authorities.

The Mackinac Bridge has alarms on the towers to alert authorities whenever someone attempts to climb.

Investigators say the alarms went off on a morning in early November, but workers initially found no evidence of someone climbing inside. The alarms went off again a few hours later and authorities saw someone leaving the bridge, but police were not able to catch up.

Wright was being held in Ohio after being extradited there following his arrest in December in Arizona.

Police in Cincinnati have said security camera wires were cut in November at that city’s Great American Tower and tools were used to get to the roof. A burglary warrant was issued for Wright.

