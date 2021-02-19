Advertisement

Bill from Congressman Kildee would offer help with private student loans

Congressman Dan Kildee
Congressman Dan Kildee(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WJRT) - Millions of college graduates don’t have to worry about paying their federal student loans until next fall.

The federal CARES Act of 2020 provided a six-month pause from payments with no accrued interest and President Joe Biden extended it until September 2021. But millions of other graduates with private student loans outside the federal system aren’t included in that assistance.

Congressman Dan Kildee, a Democrat from Flint, introduced the Lenders Offer Assistance Now Act to provide them additional protection during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The LOAN Act bill would allow borrowers to discharge all private and federal school loans in bankruptcy, require lenders to discharge student loans when the borrower experiences total permanent disability and prohibit lenders from accelerating repayment if a cosigner becomes disabled.

“Too many hardworking students and families in Michigan are held back by the increasing burden of student loan debt,” Congressman Kildee said. “Unfortunately, the pandemic has only exacerbated the student loan crisis in America. We must offer help to students and families with private student loans, who have been left out of other forms of relief.”

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Genesee County Sheriff's Office
Genesee County grandmother withdraws $8,000 life savings in scam
Wind turbine in Michigan
Michigan renewable energy more resilient to cold than frozen Texas wind turbines
A Dearborn Heights man died after this snowmobile crashed into a tree at the end of Suppi Drive...
49-year-old dies after snowmobile slams into a tree in Lapeer County
Daniel Vaughn
Missing Flint Township man found dead, three people arrested
Ex-tenant criticizes living conditions at Flint's Richfield Court Apartments
Flint condemns Richfield Court Apartments, helps move out 80 residents

Latest News

Some restaurant owners who are struggling to survive the pandemic, see even more potential...
Macomb County bars and restaurants sue state for lost revenue
Mugshot for Isaac Kendall Wright.
Army veteran charged with climbing Mackinac Bridge to take photos
Father and son Deonte Jackson and Bruce Banks died after they were shot in a house on 23rd...
Reward offered a year after deadly shooting of father and son near Saginaw
Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) and CDC coronavirus graphics.
16 Michigan businesses cited for violating COVID-19 protocols