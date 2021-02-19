Doctor warns of snow shoveling risk for post-COVID patients

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A warning tonight from health experts for people who have been infected with COVID-19 and recovered.

They are at higher risk for heart problems. That means doing things like shoveling snow or other strenuous activities could place an even greater load on the heart.

Dr. Son Phung, a family medicine doctor with Genesee Health System, said recovered COVID-19 patients should have their heart checked before doing anything strenuous like shoveling snow.

“The COVID can place a lot of stress on the heart including inflammation changes of the heart muscles, blood clots in small blood vessels supplying the heart and possible some irregular heart rhythms,” he said.

Phung equates a recovering COVID-19 patient’s heart to a locomotive engine.

“It’s a weakened one and the body is similar to the carriers. Heavier carriers so the engine has to pull a lot heavier load,” he said.

Phung said doing relatively light tasks like cleaning and house work isn’t much to be concerned about, but doing something that requires heavy lifting like shoveling snow can be dangerous. Because it’s an added load on the heart, it can open the door to an increased risk of a heart attack.

That risk is magnified even more if someone is overweight, has diabetes or smokes. Phung recommends following up with a primary care physician or cardiologist to check the overall health of the heart before doing strenuous activities.

“When the weather changes, the tendency to go out there and shovel snow and pushing it away is so great. But you have to listen to your body first, and with that paying respect to your physician’s opinion,” he said.

