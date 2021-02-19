Advertisement

Doctors studying the long term effects of COVID

There’s a new warning from top U.S. health officials about coronavirus variants. Reports suggest those mutations could lead to a "rapid rise" in COVID-19 cases, if Americans become complacent.
By Matt Franklin
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 8:32 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (2/18/2021) - More than 1 million vaccines have entered the arms of Michigan residents.

With each shot, comes the hope of returning to some normalcy for many impacted by the virus.

However, for a group of people suffering from the effects of COVID-19, known as long haulers, the return to life as they once knew is still up in the air.

Doctors have diagnosed those patients with having post-acute COVID syndrome.

These are patients who had mild symptoms, but are now experiencing health issues weeks and even months later.

The list of long term symptoms can include: body aches, headaches, loss of taste and smell, fatigue, brain fog, difficulty concentrating and shortness of breath.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, up 35% of those infected endure symptoms lasting beyond three weeks.

As many as 10% are still impacted 3 to 6 months later.

The University of Michigan has developed a Post Intensive Care Clinic that studies the physical, mental, emotional, financial and social long term impact COVID-19 has on patients.

For more information, click here for the University of Michigan Health System.

