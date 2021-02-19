Advertisement

Flint snow plow crews nearly done, gearing up for round 2 this week

Plows were reaching the last unplowed parts of the city Thursday evening
By Mallory Pearson
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint street maintenance crews are bracing for round two.

Another 1 to 2 inches of snow is expected Thursday night. For some portions of Flint, they’re still waiting for their streets to be plowed from the last snow event on Monday night and Tuesday morning.

The city’s street maintenance department is still working to plow 500 miles of roadway after nearly 10 inches of snow fell on the Flint area. Some streets are just now seeing a snow plow, including a neighborhood off Lapeer Road.

Flint snow plow crews have been working around the clock since the snow started falling Monday evening. Transportation Director John Daly said it can take 36 hours to fully clear the snow after large snowfalls.

As of Thursday, all major streets are 100% cleared while side and local streets are expected to be fully cleared by the end of the day.

With Thursday evening’s snow, will start over with their planned priority list and hit the main roads first. Thankfully, this round of snow will light, but crews are prepared to treat the roads if necessary.

