Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer joins President Biden for tour of Michigan Pfizer plant

Speaking at a Pfizer vaccine facility in Michigan, President Joe Biden says cures are necessary...
Speaking at a Pfizer vaccine facility in Michigan, President Joe Biden says cures are necessary not just for Americans, but the entire world.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTAGE, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joined President Joe Biden on a tour of the Pfizer manufacturing campus near Kalamazoo on Friday, thanking workers who are producing the COVID-19 vaccine.

Biden’s visit to the sprawling plant in Portage Friday afternoon was his second official visit since taking office. Whitmer used the visit to thank Biden for his efforts supporting the COVID-19 vaccine effort in Michigan and across the country.

“President Biden has worked diligently to support Michigan’s vaccine operation since he took office four weeks ago, and today he followed through on his promise to visit our state and personally thank the hard-working Michiganders who are supplying the vaccine to the country,” she said.

More vaccine doses are being administered in Michigan and nationwide per day on average since Biden took office on Jan. 20.

“It’s heartening to know that Michigan has such a strong ally in the White House as we continue to curb this virus, equitably distribute vaccines, and work to return to life as normal,” Whitmer said.

The Pfizer plant in Portage shipped the first doses of the company’s COVID-19 vaccine in December. The Biden administration has reached agreements to purchase an additional 200 million vaccine doses, bringing the national total to 300 million dispensed or on order.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Genesee County Sheriff's Office
Genesee County grandmother withdraws $8,000 life savings in scam
Wind turbine in Michigan
Michigan renewable energy more resilient to cold than frozen Texas wind turbines
A Dearborn Heights man died after this snowmobile crashed into a tree at the end of Suppi Drive...
49-year-old dies after snowmobile slams into a tree in Lapeer County
Daniel Vaughn
Missing Flint Township man found dead, three people arrested
Ex-tenant criticizes living conditions at Flint's Richfield Court Apartments
Flint condemns Richfield Court Apartments, helps move out 80 residents

Latest News

Doyle- Ryder School in Flint.
Flint Community Schools delays in-person learning due to sneeze guard issues
Some restaurant owners who are struggling to survive the pandemic, see even more potential...
Macomb County bars and restaurants sue state for lost revenue
Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) and CDC coronavirus graphics.
16 Michigan businesses cited for violating COVID-19 protocols
With extreme weather still gripping parts of the US, officials are sending out a warning....
Winter weather temporarily delays shipment of 6 million vaccine doses, White House says