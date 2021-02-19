Gov. Whitmer joins President Biden for tour of Michigan Pfizer plant

PORTAGE, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joined President Joe Biden on a tour of the Pfizer manufacturing campus near Kalamazoo on Friday, thanking workers who are producing the COVID-19 vaccine.

Biden’s visit to the sprawling plant in Portage Friday afternoon was his second official visit since taking office. Whitmer used the visit to thank Biden for his efforts supporting the COVID-19 vaccine effort in Michigan and across the country.

“President Biden has worked diligently to support Michigan’s vaccine operation since he took office four weeks ago, and today he followed through on his promise to visit our state and personally thank the hard-working Michiganders who are supplying the vaccine to the country,” she said.

More vaccine doses are being administered in Michigan and nationwide per day on average since Biden took office on Jan. 20.

“It’s heartening to know that Michigan has such a strong ally in the White House as we continue to curb this virus, equitably distribute vaccines, and work to return to life as normal,” Whitmer said.

The Pfizer plant in Portage shipped the first doses of the company’s COVID-19 vaccine in December. The Biden administration has reached agreements to purchase an additional 200 million vaccine doses, bringing the national total to 300 million dispensed or on order.

