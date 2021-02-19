Great Lakes Loons to make long-awaited return to Dow Diamond May 4

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) (2/18/2021)--The loons have landed... again!

The Great Lakes Loons will return to Midland’s Dow Diamond this spring for the first time in more than a year, back in the dugout May 4 for a six-game home stand against the Dayton Dragons. Mike Hayes, for one, can’t wait to watch the Dow’s famous scoreboard flicker back into life.

“It’s the American pastime and who couldn’t love an afternoon or an evening of baseball at Dow Diamond,” Hayes, the organization’s interim president and general manager explained.

Little did the Loons know the lights would stay off as long as they did, scrapping dozens of home games when the season went belly-up with the onset of the pandemic. Those cancellations entailed an empty Dow Diamond and thousands of unsold tickets.

Just down the street, Jim Baker’s eponymous pizza joint, Pizza Baker, caught the tail end of the action when he turned the open sign on in August 2019.

“Home games always bring more people downtown,” Baker explained. “It will be a boost in business.”

“They love what we do here and they love our fans,” Hayes said.

Saved from the chopping block after MLB recently pulled 42 clubs from the minor league rosters, the Loons enter the 2021 season with newfound validation. The team just inked a new ten year affiliation deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers in a show of staying power.

“The Loons will be here,” Hayes said. “We’ll play ball and we’ll play ball all the way until September 19.”

As for the fan situation – how many the Loons will realistically be able to pack into the bleachers come May – that’s still anyone’s guess.

