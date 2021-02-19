JR’s Friday Evening Weather Report

Pockets of snow showers and flurries continued across lower Michigan Friday. In between the flakes, some of us managed to see a little bit of sunshine. Temperatures for the day once again fell far short of average. Maximum readings were well into the 20s, but our “normal” high is now 34-degrees. Some snow showers and flurries will linger through the first part of the night, with some breaks in the clouds developing late. Lows early Saturday morning will dip into the lower double-digits.

Saturday is shaping up to be a pretty decent winter’s day. We will see more sunshine for the day, with some places turning mostly sunny for a little while. The sunshine in combination with a light west, to southwesterly wind will make for a good day to get out and enjoy Michigan as a “Winter Wonderland” – to steal a phrase from vintage Michigan license plates. High temperatures for the day will once again cruise through the 20s and fall a bit short of “normal” levels.

With some starlight Saturday night, expect a cold start to our Sunday. Readings will likely dip into the single-digits again. With some sunshine and a south, to southeasterly wind, temperatures will recover pretty quickly. The trend for the day will be for the clouds to increase as high temperatures ultimately surround the freezing mark. By the end of the day, a new batch of snow will be moving in from the west. The light snow will continue through Sunday night, and may impact Monday morning’s drive. A fresh couple of inches of snow looks to be a good bet right now. - JR