JR’s Friday Night Weather Report

Temperatures Thursday were a little bit more tolerable across the ABC12 viewing area. Readings did begin in the single digits, but at least they were above zero! For the afternoon, highs ranged from the middle, to upper 20s. The snow showers that developed during the afternoon will fade away during the night. In some areas accumulations of around one inch of fresh, fluffy snow has made for some slippery roads. Temperatures overnight should be a skosh warmer and stay above the 10-degree mark.

Friday and Saturday should turn out to be a couple of decent winter days with temperatures remaining in the middle, to upper 20s. We should manage to squeeze in a little sunshine each day, but there will still be a chance of seeing a few flakes of snow fly. Winds will be pretty light with speeds staying below 10mph for the most part. For Friday, winds will be blowing in from the northwest early, and then gradually clock-back to the west. Westerly winds Saturday morning will clock-back to the southwest for the afternoon.

Sunday will begin with a little bit of sunshine, and end with some snow moving in from the southwest. Brisk southerly winds will prevail ahead of the snow pushing temperatures up to around 30-degrees. Once the snow starts to fly, it will hang around through Sunday night and into Monday morning. Some accumulations looks to be a good bet, so Monday morning’s drive may be impacted. We will keep an eye on that potential! As the snow moves out, high temperatures Monday will move easily through the 30s. - JR