Macomb County bars and restaurants sue state for lost revenue

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - More than 100 bars and restaurants around Macomb County are suing the state for lost revenue caused by COVID-19 restrictions.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Michigan Liquor Control Commission and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer all are named as defendants in the lawsuit from the Macomb County Restaurant, Bar and Banquet Association, according to WXYZ.

The association is asking a court award millions in damages for COVID-19 restrictions, which the bar and restaurant owners say are not based on hard data.

Earlier this month, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services quietly extended a 25% capacity limit on indoor dining at bars or restaurants and a 10 p.m. curfew to close until March 29.

This lawsuit does not look to curb the state’s authority to issue restrictions. Instead, it cites a clause in Michigan’s constitution that mandates people get paid if any regulations substantially interfere with the use of property.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.