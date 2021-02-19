Michigan reports 888 new COVID-19 cases and 85 more deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan increased by fewer than 1,000 for the sixth consecutive day.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 888 new COVID-19 illnesses on Thursday for a total of 578,091. Only two of the past 12 days have seen newly confirmed cases increase by more than 1,000 after four straight months of four-digit increases.

State health officials reported 85 more deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Thursday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 15,273. Most of the deaths -- 72 -- came after a routine audit of vital records.

State health officials periodically review death certificates to look for confirmed coronavirus patients. If a patient who died wasn’t already listed in coronavirus death totals, they are added after the review.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing reached the highest level in five days with more than 32,500 tests completed on Wednesday. The percentage of positive tests reached the lowest level in five months at 2.85% on Thursday.

That is significant because state health officials consider COVID-19 spread contained and localized when the percentage of positive tests drops below 3%.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases dropped below 900 for the first time since last fall. As of Thursday, 866 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is down 51 from Wednesday. Of those, 756 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators also dropped on Thursday. Michigan hospitals are treating 220 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 110 of them are on ventilators. Since Tuesday, there are 17 fewer COVID-19 patients in intensive care and six fewer on ventilators.

COVID-19 vaccine deliveries to Michigan have been delayed this week by winter storms limiting operations at distribution facilities in Kentucky and Tennessee.

Michigan distributed just over 2.302 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday, including 1.139 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 1.163 million doses of the Moderna vaccine. Of those, nearly 1.741 million doses of vaccine have been administered statewide.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Wednesday:

Genesee, 21,385 cases and 693 deaths, which is an increase of 30 cases and three deaths.

Saginaw, 14,939 cases and 491 deaths, which is an increase of 18 cases and two deaths.

Arenac, 660 cases, 24 deaths and 523 recoveries, which is no change.

Bay, 6,996 cases, 271 deaths and 1,243 patients recovered, which is an increase of three cases and two deaths.

Clare, 1,383 cases, 68 deaths and 1,037 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Gladwin, 1,232 cases, 39 deaths and 1,017 recoveries, which is no change.

Gratiot, 2,434 cases and 97 deaths, which is an increase of four cases and two deaths.

Huron, 1,604 cases, 55 deaths and 526 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases.

Iosco, 1,120 cases, 64 deaths and 211 recoveries, which is an increase of one case and one death.

Isabella, 3,526 cases, 72 deaths and 3,132 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases and two deaths.

Lapeer, 4,242 cases and 117 deaths, which is an increase of 17 cases.

Midland, 4,316 cases, 61 deaths and 4,068 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases.

Ogemaw, 943 cases, 33 deaths and 94 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases.

Oscoda, 320 cases, 19 deaths and 43 recoveries, which is no change.

Roscommon, 995 cases, 31 deaths and 825 recoveries, which is and increase of one case.

Sanilac, 1,795 cases and 70 deaths, which is an increase of five cases.

Shiawassee, 3,531 cases, 76 deaths and 3,299 recoveries, which is an increase of 14 cases and one death.

Tuscola, 2,782 cases, 123 deaths and 1,815 recoveries, which is an increase of one death.

