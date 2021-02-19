Advertisement

Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine can be stored longer in regular freezer

A Pfizer facility is seen in this file photo. Pfizer says new data shows its COVID-19 vaccine...
A Pfizer facility is seen in this file photo. Pfizer says new data shows its COVID-19 vaccine can be stored at warmer temperatures.(Source: Pfizer/CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Pfizer says new data shows its COVID-19 vaccine can be stored at warmer temperatures.

The pharmaceutical company found that the vaccine can remain stable when stored for two weeks at standard freezer temperatures - between -25 degrees and -15 degrees Celsius.

Right now, the vaccine is approved to only be stored at normal refrigeration temperatures for up to five days and can only last up to six months in an ultra-cold freezer.

Pfizer submitted this new data to the Food and Drug Administration.

The company said it hopes the new two-week storage option would help vaccine centers and pharmacies manage their supply easier.

The data will be submitted to global regulatory agencies within the next few weeks.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Genesee County Sheriff's Office
Genesee County grandmother withdraws $8,000 life savings in scam
Wind turbine in Michigan
Michigan renewable energy more resilient to cold than frozen Texas wind turbines
A Dearborn Heights man died after this snowmobile crashed into a tree at the end of Suppi Drive...
49-year-old dies after snowmobile slams into a tree in Lapeer County
Daniel Vaughn
Missing Flint Township man found dead, three people arrested
Ex-tenant criticizes living conditions at Flint's Richfield Court Apartments
Flint condemns Richfield Court Apartments, helps move out 80 residents

Latest News

An east Texas couple delivered their baby at home amid the winter storm.
East Texas couple delivers their baby at home during winter storm
People wait in near freezing temperatures to fill water bottles and coolers with water from a...
Texas grid operators say system back to normal; water woes rise in the South
HEARTWARMING VIDEO: La. neighbors feed stranded truck drivers
FILE - Marilyn Manson attends the 9th annual "Home for the Holidays" benefit concert on Dec....
Marilyn Manson investigated for alleged domestic violence
Mott Community College and all community colleges across the state are offering the Michigan...
40,000 sign up for tuition-free Michigan Reconnect community college program