Advertisement

Reward offered a year after deadly shooting of father and son near Saginaw

Father and son Deonte Jackson and Bruce Banks died after they were shot in a house on 23rd...
Father and son Deonte Jackson and Bruce Banks died after they were shot in a house on 23rd Street in Buena Vista Township late on Feb. 18, 2019.(source: Crime Stoppers)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 2:50 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A reward is available for information leading to the suspect responsible for the shooting deaths of a father and son in Buena Vista Township one year ago.

Police found 68-year-old Bruce Banks and 39-year-old Deonte Jackson with gunshot wounds in a home on South 23rd Street just before midnight on Feb. 18, 2020. Jackson died on the scene while Banks died a short time later at an area hospital.

Investigators believe Banks and Jackson may have been targeted and this was not a random crime. Police found footprints in the snow heading northeast from the house to 24th Street, where they believe the suspect got into a waiting vehicle and sped off.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the suspect responsible for shooting Banks and Jackson. Anyone with information that could help investigators should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Genesee County Sheriff's Office
Genesee County grandmother withdraws $8,000 life savings in scam
Wind turbine in Michigan
Michigan renewable energy more resilient to cold than frozen Texas wind turbines
A Dearborn Heights man died after this snowmobile crashed into a tree at the end of Suppi Drive...
49-year-old dies after snowmobile slams into a tree in Lapeer County
Daniel Vaughn
Missing Flint Township man found dead, three people arrested
Ex-tenant criticizes living conditions at Flint's Richfield Court Apartments
Flint condemns Richfield Court Apartments, helps move out 80 residents

Latest News

Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) and CDC coronavirus graphics.
16 Michigan businesses cited for violating COVID-19 protocols
From left, Joshua Childers, Kyle Layman and Patricia Rickman are facing charges in connection...
Three charged in deadly triple stabbing on Valentine’s Day in Burton
Mott Community College and all community colleges across the state are offering the Michigan...
40,000 sign up for tuition-free Michigan Reconnect community college program
Amazon is opening a delivery center like this in Buena Vista Township.
Amazon opening Saginaw-area delivery station with 40 employees