Reward offered a year after deadly shooting of father and son near Saginaw

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A reward is available for information leading to the suspect responsible for the shooting deaths of a father and son in Buena Vista Township one year ago.

Police found 68-year-old Bruce Banks and 39-year-old Deonte Jackson with gunshot wounds in a home on South 23rd Street just before midnight on Feb. 18, 2020. Jackson died on the scene while Banks died a short time later at an area hospital.

Investigators believe Banks and Jackson may have been targeted and this was not a random crime. Police found footprints in the snow heading northeast from the house to 24th Street, where they believe the suspect got into a waiting vehicle and sped off.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the suspect responsible for shooting Banks and Jackson. Anyone with information that could help investigators should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

