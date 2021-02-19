Advertisement

Saginaw County looking to give boost to local firms following animal shelter project contract

Lansing firm gets construction manager contract for new animal care facility
(WJRT)
By Terry Camp
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A new Saginaw County animal control center is one step closer to being built.

But there’s a little controversy.

The county has selected a Lansing company to manage the construction project

The 6-5 vote may also change the way the county awards contracts in the future.

“We are very disappointed in the vote, however we understand why the Saginaw County Board of Commissioners voted the way they did,” says Veronica Horn, CEO and president of the Saginaw County Chamber of Commerce.

That disappointing vote for Horn was the county board’s 6-5 vote to award Granger Construction out of Lansing the contract to be the construction manager for the new animal shelter. Two Saginaw area companies finished second and third.

“We feel that we have more than highly qualified, local Saginaw County or Great Lakes Bay Region contractors that are able to build those things that Saginaw County taxpayers paid for,” says Horn.

Taxpayers did approve an $11.4 million millage for the animal shelter in 2018. County commission chairman Carl Ruth was one of the six votes for Granger.

“You have a home basketball game, the home crowd gives you a little lift, but sometimes the home team still loses,” says Ruth.

Ruth says commissioners will take a look at updating the scoring system when awarding large projects like this, a point system that rates experience, qualifications, safety, and other factors but doesn’t award any points for being a local company.

Ruth believes the County Services Committee recommendation for Granger also included this key factor.

“One of the reasons that they emphasized Granger, because Granger had just built two animal shelter projects recently,” says Ruth.

Horn is hoping the county commissioners decide to start awarding a few points for local companies in the bid process.

“Our local contractors hire locally, they keep their money in the community, that should count for something,” says Horn.

So, when will construction start on the new animal shelter?

County controller Robert Belleman is hoping for an August groundbreaking.

An 18-month construction schedule would mean the new building might be open in early 2023.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Genesee County Sheriff's Office
Genesee County grandmother withdraws $8,000 life savings in scam
Wind turbine in Michigan
Michigan renewable energy more resilient to cold than frozen Texas wind turbines
A Dearborn Heights man died after this snowmobile crashed into a tree at the end of Suppi Drive...
49-year-old dies after snowmobile slams into a tree in Lapeer County
Daniel Vaughn
Missing Flint Township man found dead, three people arrested
Ex-tenant criticizes living conditions at Flint's Richfield Court Apartments
Flint condemns Richfield Court Apartments, helps move out 80 residents

Latest News

If convicted of 1st degree child abuse and torture, the 23-year-old is facing up to life in...
Flint Township man accused of burning, abusing girlfriend’s 2-year-old
Three charged in Burton deadly triple stabbing
Doyle- Ryder School in Flint.
Flint Community Schools delays in-person learning due to sneeze guard issues
Doyle- Ryder School in Flint.
Flint Community Schools delays in-person learning due to sneeze guard issues