Three charged in deadly triple stabbing on Valentine’s Day in Burton

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Three people are facing charges after a deadly triple stabbing on Valentine’s Day in Burton, but the man accused of killing his girlfriend’s ex-lover is not one of them.

Investigators say 27-year-old Joshua Childers and 38-year-old Patricia Rickman accompanied 25-year-old Johnathan Skaggs to his ex-girlfriend’s house in the 1400 block of Carman Street around 12:50 p.m. Feb. 14. Police say Skaggs wanted to attack his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said Skaggs believed his child living with his ex-girlfriend on Carman Street was being mistreated by her new boyfriend. Skaggs and the others allegedly kicked through the door armed with weapons -- a knife for Skaggs and metal pipes for Childers and Rickman.

Skaggs allegedly slashed his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend with his knife while the others hit people inside the house with their pipes. Leyton said the boyfriend got a knife from the kitchen and stabbed Skaggs, who staggered outside and died in the snow.

Childers and Rickman both are charged with assault with intent to murder, home invasion and assault with intent to do great bodily harm. They face up to life in prison if convicted.

Leyton also charged 22-year-old Kyle Layman with being an accessory to a felony for allegedly driving the getaway car for Childers and Rickman.

The boyfriend who stabbed Skaggs will not face charges because Leyton ruled that he acted in self-defense after Skaggs attacked first.

