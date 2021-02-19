Winter storms cause vaccine shipment delays for the state of Michigan

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (2/19/20121) - Earlier this week, a powerful winter storm dumped heavy snow over parts of mid-Michigan.

But, we weren’t alone, as many southern and mid-west states also saw accumulating snow, ice and bitter cold.

One impact of the brutal winter weather has been delays this week getting much needed COVID vaccines to Michigan residents.

Winter storms wreaked havoc throughout the country this week, causing major power outages and transportation issues both on the ground and in the air.

For example, Michigan’s heavy snow event earlier in the week, prevented Pfizer from distributing vaccines.

And Moderna’s distribution hub in Memphis was shut down the first part of the week as well, due to several winter storms that produced ten inches of snow, cancelling many flights.

Snow and ice covered roads also delayed trucking companies from getting their shipments out.

Last week, Pfizer sent out nearly 120,000 vaccines, according to the state of Michigan’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard.

This week, just a little under 8200 were sent out as of Thursday.

And Moderna went from 150,000 last week to just announcing 4 shipments Friday afternoon, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

That one-two punch means vaccine supplies could be delayed for weeks to come, as both companies try to play catch-up with growing demand.

Check to make sure that your appointment is still confirmed to get your shot, and that you’ve not been rescheduled due to any supply limitations.

