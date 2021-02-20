Advertisement

Amazon’s new Saginaw County delivery station opens with 40 jobs, added incentive for local businesses

Amazon just opened a delivery center like this one in Buena Vista Township.
Amazon just opened a delivery center like this one in Buena Vista Township.(source: Amazon)
By Charlie Tinker
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 10:09 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) (2/19/2021)--Tech giant Amazon--moving on in...

The company announced late last year it planned to set up a delivery center in Saginaw County. That’s come to pass in just the last few weeks at a repurposed facility off the I-75 and M-81 interchange in Buena Vista.

The conveyer belts start turning as soon as you click that order button. Packages of every shape and size make their way from giant regional fulfillment centers to delivery centers, which service individual communities. The impact, Amazon Spokesperson Jessica Pawl said, will go well beyond light speed local delivery times.

“What is in the works now is actually a fully operational station as of Wednesday,” she explained.

Amazon’s Buena Vista delivery center will bring on 40 new hires – all local talent -- within its first month in operation. But, the work here is just beginning, with plans to scale to more than 100 positions at full capacity.

“This is one of our first facilities in your area and we’re excited to be able to come to Saginaw, to be able to work with a talented local workforce,” Pawl related.

“We get a win-win,” JoAnn Crary added.

Beyond the numbers on paper, there’s an added incentive for locals who partner with the online retailer through what’s called Amazon Flex. Crary heads up Saginaw Future.

“A business can start up and have its own vehicle and hire its own staff and then they will actually be delivering the packages… not only starting up these small businesses, but also for businesses that want to sell to Amazon,” she explained.

The tech giant has grown its presence in the Great Lakes State in recent years – largely in the southern half of the state – where its workforce now numbers in excess of 13-thousand. Saginaw County will be the northernmost location the company has opened in Michigan to date.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Genesee County Sheriff's Office
Genesee County grandmother withdraws $8,000 life savings in scam
Wind turbine in Michigan
Michigan renewable energy more resilient to cold than frozen Texas wind turbines
A Dearborn Heights man died after this snowmobile crashed into a tree at the end of Suppi Drive...
49-year-old dies after snowmobile slams into a tree in Lapeer County
From left, Joshua Childers, Kyle Layman and Patricia Rickman are facing charges in connection...
Three charged in deadly triple stabbing on Valentine’s Day in Burton
Daniel Vaughn
Missing Flint Township man found dead, three people arrested

Latest News

I-475 north
MDOT spending $400 million on I-69 and I-475 over six years
Bar stocked with alcohol
Owosso creating downtown social district for people to eat and drink outdoors
Morrice Junior-Senior High School
Morrice Area Schools hire substitute teachers to help remote learners
Michigan coronavirus graphic.
Michigan reports nearly 1,200 new COVID-19 cases and 23 more deaths